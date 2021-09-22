Juvenile in Custody After Alleged Threat at Columbus North H.S.

A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody after an alleged threat of violence at Columbus North on Monday.

The Columbus Police Department and school staff were informed of a threat directed at Columbus North High School at around 2:20 PM.

A decision was made a short time later to evacuate students and staff from the school. An investigation involving local law enforcement officers followed and a juvenile who is a student at Columbus North High School was located off of school property and arrested about 90 minutes after the threat was first discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.