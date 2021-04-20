Jury returns guilty verdicts in Minnesota murder trial

The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota, has found the former police officer guilty of all three charges against him — second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.

The second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and the manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years. If convicted, Chauvin is not expected to receive the most severe sentences because he has no prior convictions.

Chauvin was accused in the death of George Floyd by kneeling on the black man’s neck until he died. The death set off nationwide protests.