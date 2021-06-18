Juneteenth celebration to fill Fourth Street on Saturday

Juneteenth will be celebrated on Fourth Street Saturday in Columbus, featuring African-American culture and cuisine.

The event is from from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and is being organized by the Columbus and Bartholomew County NAACP.

Johnnie Edwards, head of the local chapter, explains that despite the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, news of freedom from slavery didn’t reach the last Texas plantations until two years later.

This year’s event will focus on education, he said.

Juneteenth will feature food and information booths, a DJ and main stage activities including dancing, music, drill team and spoken word performances.

This is the first of four events making up Ethnic Expo in Columbus this year. You can get more information online at ethnic expo dot org