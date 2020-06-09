June 15th deadline approaching for personal property tax returns

Farmers, business owners, not-for-profit groups and industries have until June 15th to file their personal property returns with the county assessor, according to Ginny Whipple, the Bartholomew County assessor.

Business personal property is the value of all property besides real estate that is used in your business or organization including equipment, Whipple said.

Exemptions from personal property taxes are available for those taxpayers whose business personal property is less than $40,000, however, all of the required forms must be completed and turned in to be eligible. Those failing to file the appropriate forms may invoke a penalty.

Due to restrictions from the COVID-19 illness, forms can be emailed to [email protected], mailed to 440 Third St. Suite 201, Columbus IN 47201 or taxpayers can call the office at 812-379-1505

Real estate appeals for the 2020 pay 2021 tax cycle must also be filed by June 15.