Judges call halt to jury trials during COVID surge

Bartholomew County judges are postponing all jury trials until at least January 21st, according to an emergency order released last week.

The judges cited the record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases reported locally and statewide last week, along with the high number of COVID patients at Columbus Regional Hospital.

The judges said that there is a legitimate concern regarding the health and welfare of the county’s citizens and the court staff. They said that jury trials require large numbers of people in one courtroom for an extended period of time.

The judges said the situation will be re-evaluated after January 21st.