Jonesville area farmers seek reimbursement for police chase damage

Jonesville area farmers are trying to get reimbursed for damages done to their fields during a police chase last month.

The farmers brought the issue to the attention of the county commissioners Monday morning, saying that they had seen thousands of damages to their crops after first the driver, and then deputies and Columbus police drove through the fields near County Road 850S.

County Commissioners President Carl Lienhoop said that he expects the farmers will get reimbursed one way or another, either through the car owners’ insurance, or through a claim to county government. He said he couldn’t promise the farmers would get $4’400 in damages, but it is the commissioners’ hope that they will see the money.

28-year-old Nathan S. Wiley was arrested after the hour long chase on May 16th, which started in Columbus when he allegedly hit a tow truck attendant in an SUV stolen from an Indianapolis car lot.

Farmer Curt Burbrink said about two miles of the chase went through five farmer’s fields. He said he hoped authorities would adopt a policy that would discourage chases through farm fields, especially when the vehicle is already nearly disabled.