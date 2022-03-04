Joint narcotics team arrests Columbus man

Bartholomew County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested a Columbus man this week on a variety of drug charges after an investigation into several overdoses in the past month.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, police stopped a vehicle leaving the northern part of Bartholomew County and the sheriff’s department police dog Jari alerted to drugs in the vehicle. Police recovered 23 grams of fentanyl.

That to a search of a home where officers found more fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various drug-related items. Police also found three firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.

25-year-old Rondall “Austin” Kimbler, was arrested Tuesday on charges including dealing a narcotic drug and methamphetamine, possession of the drugs and paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.