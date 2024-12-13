Johnson foundation announces Lilly Scholarship winners

The Johnson County Community Foundation is announcing three students who are receiving this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.

According to the foundation, this year’s scholarships will go to Anna Brumley and Kalli Cadwell of Franklin Community High School and Haroon Mardanzai of Whiteland Community High School.

The scholarships pay full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study that lead to a bachelors degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Students also receive a stipend to help cover costs for books and equipment.

Lilly Endowment created the scholarship program in the 1997-98 school year and has since granted more than $490 million dollars to support more than 5,300 Indiana students. The Johnson County Community Foundation has administered the scholarships for 28 years. Applicants are evaluated on volunteer community service, academic preparation and performance, leadership, and good character.