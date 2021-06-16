Johnson County state trooper promoted to lieutenant

Indiana State Police are promoting a Johnson County resident to head up the agency’s Benefits and Employment Services Section and the Human Resources Division.

Sergeant Ronneal L. Williams is being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, according to State Police superintendent Douglas G. Carter. Originally from Gary, Williams graduated from Merrillville High School and IU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is a 2012 graduate of the Indiana State Police Academy.

During his career, Williams has served the Indiana State Police as Field Training Officer, Tactical Intervention Platoon, Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor, and Advanced Crash Reconstructionist.

Williams and his wife live in Johnson County.