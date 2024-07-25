Johnson County opening Lilly scholarship applications

Applications will soon be available for next year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships in Johnson County, through the Johnson County Community Foundation.

Three students from Johnson County will be chosen for the scholarships, which pay full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study that lead to a bachelors degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Students also receive a $900 stipend to help cover other costs.

To apply, you must live in Johnson County; be on course to graduate by the end of June 2025; with at least a 3.5 GPA. Applicants will be evaluated based on volunteer community service, academic preparation and performance, leadership, and good character..

Applications will open on August 1st for the Johnson County scholarships. Applications and all required materials must be submitted by Aug. 28th

Eligibility requirements, instructions and the application are available at www.jccf.org