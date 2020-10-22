Johnson County officer accused of sexual misconduct

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a former officer with the county community corrections department.

50-year-old Evan Hill of Fairland is accused of having sexual relations with a woman he was supervising on work release and of tampering with a court-ordered drug screening.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says that Hill is facing charges of official misconduct and sexual misconduct. Burgess says that evidence indicates the relationship was consensual, but it would still be a crime because the victim cannot consent based on the dynamic of the relationship between the two parties. He said law enforcement officers are held to a higher code of conduct.