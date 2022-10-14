Johnson County identifies victims in two fatal accidents

Johnson County officials are identifying the victims of two fatal accidents recently south of Franklin

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to a crash on Mauxferry Road between County Roads 300S and 350S at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to find a dump truck fully engulfed in flames. The driver, 55 year old David J. Timmons of Franklin died in the crash.

There were no witnesses to the crash, but the investigators believe the wheels of the dump truck drifted off the side of the road and the driver overcorrected, causing the crash.

In a separate incident, a moped driver was killed in a crash with a pickup yesterday morning on U.S. 31 in southern Johnson County. According to the sheriff’s department 43-year-old James R. Hall of Indianapolis was pronounced dead in the crash near Johnson County Road 400S at about 5:25 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say that the pickup driver, 28-year-old Tad M. David of Edinburgh came up behind the moped, which was driving slowly in the fast lane. David tried to pass the bike on the inside lane, but Hall also switched lanes, and David struck the moped.