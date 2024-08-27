Jewell, long-time elected official and funeral home owner, dies at 85

Vernon Jewell, a long-time Bartholomew County elected official and funeral home operator has died at the age of 85.

According to the Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, Jewell died peacefully on August 26th. He served as a Bartholomew County Commissioner from 1985 until 1992, county auditor from 1993 until 2000, and treasurer from 2001 until 2008. He was the former owner of the Reed and Jewell Funeral Home and the current owner of the Jewell-Rittman funeral home

An Elizabethtown resident he is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children Diane Smith, Heeth Jewell, Nick Rittman, Todd Rittman and Vikki Henkle as well as 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Jewell – Rittman Family Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene in Columbus. He will be laid to rest at Flat Rock Baptist Cemetery.

You can get more information at jewellrittman.com