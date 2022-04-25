Jennings women accused of shooting during domestic dispute

A woman was arrested last week in Jennings County, accused of a shooting during a domestic dispute.

Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies were called to County Road 610W late Thursday evening about a man being shot.

Police found the victim walking in the roadway. He had a superficial injury to his right shoulder. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Deputies were dispatched to the home where they secured the scene and arrested 60-year-old Karen Thayer on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and domestic battery.