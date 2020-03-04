Jennings woman facing drug charges after walking in the road

A woman found walking in the middle of the road in Jennings County Tuesday morning was arrested on drug-related charges.

Jennings County deputies report they were called to State Road 3 and found the woman, identified as 35-year-old Sarah M. Darnell of Commisskey, who said she was walking to a cousin’s house. The deputies discovered that she was carrying methamphetamine, syringes, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Darnell on possession charges for the items.