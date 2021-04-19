Jennings welfare check ends with drug arrest

Jennings County deputies set out to check on the welfare of residents at a home, but ended up with an arrest on drug-related charges.

According to authorities, when deputies arrived at the home in Geneva Township on Friday, they could see drug paraphernalia through an open window. After getting a search warrant, deputies found syringes, paraphernalia and what they believe to be methamphetamine.

50-year-old Gregory D. Loper of North Vernon was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance along with charges for possessing the drugs, syringes and paraphernalia.