Local News Top Story 

Jennings welfare check ends with drug arrest

admin
Gregory D. Loper. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

Jennings County deputies set out to check on the welfare of residents at a home, but ended up with an arrest on drug-related charges.

According to authorities, when deputies arrived at the home in Geneva Township on Friday, they could see drug paraphernalia through an open window. After getting a search warrant, deputies found syringes, paraphernalia and what they believe to be methamphetamine.

50-year-old Gregory D. Loper of North Vernon was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance along with charges for possessing the drugs, syringes and paraphernalia.