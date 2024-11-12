Jennings traffic leads to sex offender arrest

A traffic stop last week in Jennings County led to the arrest of a sexual offender on several charges.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a reserve deputy pulled over a vehicle on County Road 75E at about 2:16 p.m. Friday after noticing a traffic violation. The driver identified himself as 48-year-old William Bowling of North Vernon and the deputy discovered that Bowling was a registered sexually violent predator who had never received a driver’s license. And the deputy found that Bowling was not in compliance with the terms of the sex offender registry.

As search of the vehicle also uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bowling was arrested and is facing charges including for failing to register, for operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving an license and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman warned sex offenders that if deputies discover they are in violation of the registry “in any way at all, you will go directly to the Jennings County Jail.”