Jennings State Road 7 bridges to see restrictions during resurfacing

INDOT says that contractors will be resurfacing the decks of three bridges on State Road 7 in Jennings County over the next few weeks.

Work on the State Road 7 bridge over Nettle Creek is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 11th. In Mid-May, work will start on the bridge over Sixmile Creek and by late May the work will start on the bridge over Sand Creek. Work on each bridge is expected to take about a week.

During the work, the bridges will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals.

The $300,000 bridge rehabilitation contract was awarded to RAM Construction Services. The contract has a completion date of July 31st.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions, and to be alert to worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.