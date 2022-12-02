Jennings standoff ends with wanted man’s suicide

Police say a wanted man took his own life after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police yesterday in Jennings County.

According to reports from the Indiana State Police, 38-year-old Cory D. Jenkins was found dead inside a home on County Road 550W after the standoff.

The incident started at shortly after midnight, when Jennings County deputies went to the rural home after being alerted that Jenkins was there. He was wanted on multiple felony warrants. When deputies arrived, he barricaded himself inside with a handgun and held several family members against their will. A gunshot was heard from inside the home, although no one was injured.

More deputies and state troopers were called to the scene, including the county and state police SWAT teams and negotiators. Law enforcement was able to help three family members escape after they climbed out of a window. A fourth family member was finally allowed to leave the home.

Negotiators talked with Jenkins and tried to get him to surrender. He was seen several times inside, holding the weapon.

Police say Jenkins took his own life shortly after noon Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation by Indiana State Police detectives.