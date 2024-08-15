Jennings sheriff warns of work zone enforcement

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about the dangers of running through temporary stop lights in construction work zones.

According to deputies, there are two of the signals active in the county, one between Vernon and North Vernon and one on U.S. 50 heading toward Seymour. There have been complaints from residents about traffic violators at the lights.

The department is actively looking for violators and you will be ticketed, deputies say. And because the ticket is in a work zone, the fines are doubled. And disregarding a stop sign or stop light is a four point penalty on your driver’s license.