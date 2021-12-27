Jennings sheriff presents awards for fugitive arrest

A Jennings County civilian is being recognized for his help stopping a fleeing fugitive last year.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman recently presented Kevin Birge with the Civilian Medal of Appreciation. According to the sheriff’s department, an armed fugitive from Clark County had fled from Jennings County deputies in March of 2020, driving into a field where the vehicle got stuck. Deputies followed the vehicle into the field and became stuck in the mud themselves. The deputies began chasing after the suspect on foot, when Birge pulled up beside the deputies in his vehicle, giving them a ride to a safe area near the fugitive. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.

Freeman praised Birge, saying that without his help, the fugitive might have gotten away. Freeman said that it is nice to see that the “community still supports law enforcement and still believes in law and order.”

Deputy Drew Heilers also received a merit award for his role in the arrest.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.