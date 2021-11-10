Jennings sheriff donates used cellphones to shelter

The Jennings County Sheriff is donating used department cell phones to the county’s domestic violence shelter to help give a lifeline to those in need.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman said the phones had previously been issued to deputies to perform their duties, and were returned in good working order when the department upgraded devices.

Freeman said that the phones are not activated, but they can still call 911 in an emergency. The sheriff said that capability “can truly save lives and is making a difference.”

In Indiana, just over 40 percent of women and almost 27 percent of men experience intimate partner physical violence, partner sexual violence and/or partner stalking in their lifetime.

Free, confidential help is available 24/7 from the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or by texting “START” to 88788. The Jennings County Domestic Violence Shelter can be reached at (812) 346-1592.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department. Donated cell phones were presented by Jennings County’s newest Deputy, Max Marcoux, on behalf of Sheriff Freeman to Priscilla McGrew of the Jennings County Domestic Violence Shelter.