Jennings schools set kindergarten sign-up dates

Jennings County Schools want to alert parents that sign ups form this fall’s kindergarten classes will start later this spring.

Students must be at least 5 years old on or before August 1st to enroll in fall kindergarten.

A waiver can be requested if students are born after Aug. 1st and will be five years old before Oct. 1st. An immunization record and an original birth certificate must accompany each child that is enrolling in school.

Each school holds a Round Up session. Parents can attend another school’s Round up session if they miss their school’s session, but parents must enroll their student in the school zoned for where they currently live.

The Round Up session schedule:

Hayden Elementary

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Brush Creek Elementary

Friday, April 3, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.

North Vernon Elementary

Monday, April 6, 2020 12:00-2:00 p.m., 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 9:00-11:00 a.m. , 12:00-2:00 p.m. 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Scipio Elementary

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Graham Creek Elementary

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Sand Creek Elementary

Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m.12:00-2:00 p.m.