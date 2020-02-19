Jennings schools set kindergarten sign-up dates
Jennings County Schools want to alert parents that sign ups form this fall’s kindergarten classes will start later this spring.
Students must be at least 5 years old on or before August 1st to enroll in fall kindergarten.
A waiver can be requested if students are born after Aug. 1st and will be five years old before Oct. 1st. An immunization record and an original birth certificate must accompany each child that is enrolling in school.
Each school holds a Round Up session. Parents can attend another school’s Round up session if they miss their school’s session, but parents must enroll their student in the school zoned for where they currently live.
The Round Up session schedule:
Hayden Elementary
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Brush Creek Elementary
Friday, April 3, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.
North Vernon Elementary
Monday, April 6, 2020 12:00-2:00 p.m., 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 9:00-11:00 a.m. , 12:00-2:00 p.m. 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Scipio Elementary
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Graham Creek Elementary
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m. 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Sand Creek Elementary
Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m.12:00-2:00 p.m.
St. Marys
Friday, April 17, 2020 9:00-11:00 a.m.