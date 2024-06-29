Jennings school offering support for students after tragic crash

After the tragic loss of two students in a Friday afternoon car crash, Jennings County High School will be open Sunday and Monday with counselors and clergy to help students struggling with the loss.

According to social media from the high school football team, Kyle Neukam and Randall Gordon were killed in the crash, which happened on State Road 7 near County Road 600W Friday afternoon.

The school district says that Jennings County High School will be open to students on Sunday, June 30th, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM, and on Monday, July 1st, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Counselors and local clergy members will be available during these times to provide assistance

Students planning to come to the high school can enter through Door C in the front of the building. We will have counselors and clergy setup in room 106.

The school district is asking “that the entire community keep the families and loved ones of these young men in our thoughts and prayers. Your support and solidarity will be invaluable in the days and weeks ahead.”

Jennings County High School photo courtesy of Jennings County School Corp.