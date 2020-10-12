Jennings residents accused of neglect of dependent

Three Jennings County residents are being accused of neglecting and confining an adult dependent, after a months-long investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Troopers announced on Friday that they arrested 54-year-old John E. Staples, 54-year-old Rose-Kathryn F. Staples and 47-year-old Trudy N. Henry after a seven month long investigation.

According to police reports, the Staples have been the guardians of a 22-year-old woman and had physically harmed and confined her at their Butlerville home. Henry, the woman’s caretaker, allegedly kept her in a strait-jacket and neglected the woman.

John Staples was arrested on a charge of neglect of a dependent, while Rose-Kathryn Staples and Henry are facing charges of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.

They were taken to the Jennings County Jail.