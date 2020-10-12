Local News Top Story 

Jennings residents accused of neglect of dependent

admin
Trudy Henry. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

Three Jennings County residents are being accused of neglecting and confining an adult dependent, after a months-long investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Troopers announced on Friday that they arrested 54-year-old John E. Staples, 54-year-old Rose-Kathryn F. Staples and 47-year-old Trudy N. Henry after a seven month long investigation.

According to police reports, the Staples have been the guardians of a 22-year-old woman and had physically harmed and confined her at their Butlerville home. Henry, the woman’s caretaker, allegedly kept her in a strait-jacket and neglected the woman.

Kathryn Staples. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

John Staples was arrested on a charge of neglect of a dependent, while Rose-Kathryn Staples and Henry are facing charges of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.

They were taken to the Jennings County Jail.

John Staples. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police