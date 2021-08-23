Jennings Middle School students go virtual as COVID surges

Jennings County Middle School is going virtual, as just over a third of its students are out of the classroom due to COVID-19.

The school district announced on Friday that there have been 9 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 30 students who are out of class pending test results. Adding in close contacts with those students, nearly 34 percent of the middle school students are either absent or already working at home.

The district said it will be moving to virtual middle school classes starting today through September 6th, meaning students could return to the classroom after Labor Day weekend. Athletic events and practices are also suspended. Students are expected to attend virtual class during their school day schedule.

Meals will be provided on Wednesdays from 11 to 1 and from 5:30 to 6:30.