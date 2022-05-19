Jennings man facing drug charges after state police traffic stop

A Jennings County man is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Jefferson County.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper noticed a pickup speeding on South Street in Dupont at about 8 on Tuesday evening. After pulling the driver over, the troopers police dog alerted to the smell of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed a lunch box containing 15 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. Other paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

44-year-old Robert J. Graham of Paris Crossing was arrested on charges of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.