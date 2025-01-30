Jennings man faces new charge after felony warrants arrest

A Jennings County man is facing new charges after deputies serving an arrest warrant discovered he was carrying methamphetamine.

According to the Jennings County sheriff’s Department, deputies went to the 2000 block of West County Road 400S Monday to find John Meisberger, who was wanted on two felony warrants from Jennings Circuit Court on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of a narcotic.

The officers found Meisberger in the driveway and he was taken into custody without incident. But as they searched him they discovered about 20 grams of methamphetamine in his clothing.

In addition to the warrants, he is also now facing a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.