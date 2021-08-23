Jennings man arrested in elder neglect case

Jennings County deputies arrested a man Friday after he allegedly neglected an elderly woman he was a caretaker for.

Deputies were called to the home in Country Squire Lakes at about 2:20 Friday morning on a report the woman had been injured. An investigation revealed that those injuries were caused by neglect and physical abuse, according to police reports. She was taken to an area hospital by Jennings County medics.

Her caretaker, 69-year-old Milton “Charles” Hauk of North Vernon was arrested on felony charges of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury and domestic battery.