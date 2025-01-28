Jennings man arrested after found unconscious at bar

A man found unconscious in the bathroom in a bar in Jennings County is facing a felony and several misdemeanor charges.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived at the Lumberjacks Bar and Grill on Friday after reports of an unconscious man. Deputies knocked on the door and no one answered, but a deputy could see the man on the floor inside. After breaking open the door, the man began speaking to the deputies. In plain sight, deputies saw a large knife and illegal narcotics.

The man, identified as 28-year-old John Meisberger II of North Vernon was taken into custody and a search recovered suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Meisberger is facing a felony charge for possessing the meth along with the gun, as well as misdemeanor charges for possessing the paraphernalia, as well as marijuana and for public intoxication.