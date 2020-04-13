Jennings man accused of threatening teens with gun

Jennings County deputies are reporting that a man forced his way into a Country Squire Lakes home and held three teens at gunpoint.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon. The teens reported to deputies that a neighbor forced his way into the home, threatened the teens while holding them at gunpoint and then left the house.

50-year-old Aphonso E. Barnett of North Vernon was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.