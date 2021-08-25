Jennings man accused of sex crimes against child
Jennings County deputies have arrested a man they accuse of raping a child.
According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began investigating the reported sex crime involving a child between the ages of 14 and 17 on August 17th.
The investigation led authorities to arrest 65 year old Ronald J. Brown of North Vernon on preliminary felony charges of rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing alcohol to a minor.