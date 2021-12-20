Jennings inmate recaptured after fleeing farm crew

A Jennings County inmate has been recaptured after fleeing from a work crew Saturday afternoon.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Rose Acre Farms reported that an inmate worker was unaccounted for and missing. A review of video surveillance showed the inmate, 38-year-old Jeremy Mitchell running to a pickup in the parking lot and then taking off in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department says that Mitchell has been incarcerated in the Jennings County Jail since June on charges of possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.

Details are not yet available on how he was recaptured.