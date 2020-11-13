Jennings, Flat Rock-Hawcreek schools switching to e-learning

More local school districts are switching to remote learning in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 locally.

Jennings County Schools is moving to virtual learning starting Monday and lasting through at least Nov. 30th. According to a letter being sent to parents, both Hayden and North Vernon elementaries have already been closed due to the number of people who have had to quarantine due to close contact with victims of the disease. Districtwide 48 staff members are out for COVID-19 reasons. Sports and extracurricular activities at Jennings County High School will still be allowed under strict protocols. Other district schools will be allowed to restart sports after Nov. 30th.

Elementary school students will return to Jennings County schools for five days a week of in-person learning, while the middle and high schools will have hybrid instruction. Students with last names starting with A through K will attend Mondays and Thursdays, while students with L to Z last names will attend Tuesdays and Fridays.

Flat Rock-Hawcreek schools are announcing a move to virtual learning for both Hope Elementary and Hauser High School starting Tuesday and lasting through Nov. 29th. Monday will be used as a day for families to prepare for the upcoming change.

Flat Rock-Hawcreek Superintendent Shawn Price says that the district will make a determination before Thanksgiving as to whether students will be returning to in-person education on Nov. 30th. He said that decision will be largely based on whether the community is able to mitigate the spread of the disease.