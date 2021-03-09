Jennings drug sweep nets four arrests

Four people have been arrested as part of a multi-agency sweep for those wanted on warrants in Jennings County.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that it worked with the Indiana State Police and North Vernon police in the wave of arrests that started with an investigation into three people wanted on warrants.

Deputies report that 49-year-old Michael D. Brown was arrested by deputies and troopers a week ago at a Seymour home on a Jefferson County warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

As part of the investigation, on Thursday, 20-year-old Breanna Howell was arrested in North Vernon for possession of a syringe. Further investigation led the agencies to a North Vernon home. Police found 47-year-old Melissa Brown hiding in a wall and 25-year-old Shawn Kuhlman hiding under a dresser. Both were wanted on warrants.

Brown is facing new charges of escape and resisting law enforcement. In addition to two outstanding felony warrants, Kuhlman is also being accused of battery on a law enforcement officer, escape, trafficking with an inmate, resisting law enforcement as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say that the investigation continues.