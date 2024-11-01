Jennings deputy receives cut rescuing car crash victim

A Jennings County deputy was injured early this morning while rescuing a woman trapped in a crashed vehicle.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Chris Amis came across the wreck on State Road 3 and County Road 300S at about 3 a.m. this morning, finding the car upside down and the roof caved in. The vehicle was smoking heavily and a woman was trapped inside.

Amis used a flashlight to break a window and pull the woman to safety. she was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Amis suffered a serious cut to the wrist and was treated and released from the St. Vincent Jennings Emergency Room after receiving stiches.