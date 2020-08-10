Jennings deputies searching for drunk, impaired drivers during Drive Sober event

Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is warning that deputies will be taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign and Click it or Ticket though mid September.

The department announced last week that it will be running extra enforcement patrols looking for those driving under the influence. Sheriff Kenny Freeman says that if you are drinking alcohol, you need to use a designated driver or make arrangements to stay where you are are drinking. You should also always make sure that you and your passengers are all wearing seat-belts.