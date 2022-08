Jennings County deputies are investigating the theft of a 2019 Honda Talon ATV last seen at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 Block of East County Road 800S.

It is lime green and has a design of Dr. Seuss’s Grinch character’s face on the hood.

If you have any information you can contact the Jennings County Central Dispatch at 812-345-4911.