Jennings deputies recognized for saving choking baby

Jennings County deputies and North Vernon police are getting recognized for helping an infant that was choking.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies and officers were called to a home in Country Squire Lakes early last Monday morning about a 15 day old baby who was struggling to breathe. The deputies were able to clear the infant’s restricted airway and monitored the baby’s condition until medics arrived.

The officers returned to the home Thursday evening to visit with the family and the infant, which they are calling Baby T, was doing well. The baby’s mother also expressed her thanks to Jennings County emergency dispatchers who helped her stay calm and for the quick response by rescue workers.

Photo: North Vernon Officer Jessiah Watts, Deputy Blake Maynard holding Baby T and Deputy Dylan Smock. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department