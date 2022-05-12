Jennings deputies recognized for educational commitment

A Jennings County deputy is being recognized for his continuing education and training.

Sheriff Kenny Freeman recently presented Sgt. Doug Brown with the J. Edgar Hoover Memorial Award from the National Police Hall of Fame, which recognizes excellence in training in law enforcement.

Brown serves as the training coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office. Freeman said that Brown ensures each deputy meets and exceeds the required yearly training. Brown is a physical tactics instructor, STOPS Instructor and emergency vehicle operations instructor.

Freeman said Brown is instrumental to the department’s training program and continuously seeks out training and continuing education not only for himself, but for other deputies.

Photo: Sheriff Kenny Freeman, at right, recently presented Sgt. Doug Brown with the J. Edgar Hoover Memorial Award from the National Police Hall of Fame. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.