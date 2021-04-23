Jennings deputies planning “Funday” at fairgrounds Sunday

Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is planning its first Sunday Funday at the Jennings County fairgrounds from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

You can take part in scenarios based on real police incidents, where you will be selected to act as deputies to resolve the situation. The sheriff’s department is also planning demonstrations of its police dogs and SWAT team. And there will be a session for questions and answers.

Hotdogs and drinks will be served and the sheriff’s department says you are invited to attend.