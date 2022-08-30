Jennings deputies break up multi-county theft ring

website maker

Jennings County deputies stopped a burglary in progress, recovered more than $100,000 in stolen goods and believe they have solved burglary cases in several counties.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 1100 block of North County Road 75E on Thursday evening. Deputies discovered several items reported stolen including a Honda ATV, a truck from Austin, a trailer and a zero-turn lawn mower reported stolen from Jefferson County.

They took 36-year-old Mary Wood of Austin into custody on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.

Further investigation led to a property in the 3200 block of South County Road 600E where police recovered stolen items including a camper, side-by side and several thousand dollars worth of tools.

Deputies stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in the cases and arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Toppe and 26-year-old Kristin Prewitt, both of Seymour, on preliminary charges of burglary.

Deputies say they are still searching for 39-year-old Ryan Beeman of North Vernon who they believe is involved in the case. If you have any information on the location of Beeman, you can contact Jennings County Central Dispatch at 812-346-4911.