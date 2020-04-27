Jennings deputies arrest wanted, armed man

Jennings County deputies arrested an armed and wanted man last week after they found him hiding under a porch in Country Squire Lakes.

The sheriff’s department reports they were told that 20-year-old Jerimiah Blaze Littrell of North Vernon was at a home in the subdivision on Thursday. He was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery.

The Jennings County SWAT team was called out on Thursday and Littrell allegedly ran away just before deputies arrived. He was found under a wooden porch and arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and carrying a handgun without a license.