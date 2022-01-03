Jennings deputies arrest three after stolen vehicle recovered

Jennings County deputies recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested three people last week.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on South County Road 200W on Wednesday to try to locate a vehicle stolen earlier from Ripley County. Deputies talked to 19-year-old Quinton Isenhower of Madison who admitted that he had the vehicle.

Police also talked to 33-year-old Miranda Lauderbaugh and 39-year-old Matthew Giltner, both of Madison. All three were carrying methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to police reports.

All three are facing charges of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia. Isenhower is also being accused of auto theft and Lauderbaugh was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from Jefferson County.