Jennings deputies arrest six after search for wanted woman

Six people were arrested on drug-related charges after Jennings County deputies served arrest warrants on a woman in Butlerville Tuesday night.

According to police reports, the deputies went to the home to arrest 24-year-old Emily Brooks of North Vernon on arrest warrants from Jennings and Jackson County courts. When police arrived they found Brooks standing in the driveway and she was taken into custody without incident.

But deputies could see five people openly using methamphetamine at the back of the home. A search uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Knox County.

Police arrested 38-year-old Thomas Smallwood II and 52-year-old Allen Ritchie, both of Butlerville, 34-year-old Willie Spears of Vernon, 24-year-old Angela Viles of Seymour and 18-year-old Trinity Bennett of Holton on a variety of charges.

Charges include: