Jennings deputies arrest 7 after investigation into stolen vehicle

Jennings County authorities say that seven people were arrested and a stolen car recovered after an investigation early this morning.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies went to a home in Country Squire Lakes to look for a vehicle stolen from Seymour. They found the vehicle being concealed in a garage. Jennings County Circuit Court issued search warrant for the garage and home.

Police say that the search revealed fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Among those arrested on felony charges were 18-year-old Kiara Russel of North Vernon, who is being accused of dealing in fentanyl, methamphetamine, possessing the drugs and a syringe, as well as maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

52-year-old Trevor Dilk of North Vernon is facing preliminary charges of theft receiving stolen property, dealing and possessing methamphetamine, possessing a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

28-year-old Dillon Smith of North Vernon was also arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance as well as an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

The other four people are accused of visiting a common nuisance: 24-year-old Damion Patton, 21-year-old Trinity Patton, 25-year-old Alesha Farmer and 52-year-old Timothy Southwood, all of North Vernon.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department