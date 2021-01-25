Jennings County woman seriously injured in U.S. 50 crash

The daughter of Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman was seriously injured in a crash last week.

Indiana State Police say that 24-year-old Corey Freeman of Hayden was driving south on County Road 580W approaching U.S. 50, when she ran through the stop sign and into the intersection at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. She pulled into the path of a pickup pulling a trailer, driven by 21-year-old Cody St. John of North Vernon.

Freeman had to be rescued from the wreckage, before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital. St. John was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

U.S. 50 was closed for nearly two hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

On social media over the weekend, Sheriff Freeman thanked the community for its outpouring of support and prayers for Corey.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police