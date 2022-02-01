Jennings County school locks down after possible gun reported

A reported gun in a vehicle caused a lock-down and protective sweep at Sand Creek Elementary in Jennings County yesterday.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies, school resource officers and North Vernon police were called to the school at about 8:30 yesterday after witnesses reported a vehicle might have guns in it.

The vehicle had already left the school when police arrived, but school resource officers found the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Authorities determined that the gun was a plastic toy being played with by a child in the back seat.

The sheriff’s department says that the school conducted the proper lock-down procedure immediately after receiving the report. Deputies conducted the sweep of the school and parking lot, finding no threats.