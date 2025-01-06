Jennings County police dog Axel dies after emergency

Jennings County Sherriff’s Department police dog Axel died on Saturday after a medical emergency.

According to the sheriff’s department, Axel served with the department for seven years, partnered with Chief Deputy Cody Low. He was an 8-year-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois.

Axel was a Medal of Valor Award recipient through the North American Police Work Dog Association and received a life-saving award for an incident where he save the life of his handler. The sheriff’s department says Axel was responsible for countless arrests, criminal apprehensions, and narcotics being recovered.

The department will be planning a memorial event later this week following the current snow emergency.

Photo: Axel and Chief Deputy Cody Low. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.