Jennings County, North Vernon announce restrictions

Jennings County has closed all of the county buildings to the public.

The county has announced that if you have urgent business in a county office or with a county employee that you should try to reach the office by phone or email. If you are unsure which office you need to contact, you can call the auditor’s office at 812-352-3016 and they can assist you.

North Vernon Mayor Mike Ochs says that city buildings will be closed except for emergency purposes. Each department head will decide when and under what circumstances the doors will be open to the public. Each department head is also adjusting staff hours in order to avoid contamination between employees.

Ochs said that all city facilities normally rented to the public are closed and rentals are suspended. All city sponsored athletic and sports activities through the park department, including the golf leagues, are suspended. And all city sponsored non-essential events are cancelled.

The mayor also said that North Vernon City Council meetings will be reduced to only essential items, matters requiring payment and emergency circumstances.